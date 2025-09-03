Xi, Putin, Kim meeting 'direct challenge' to international system: EU top diplomat

The presence of the leaders of Russia and North Korea alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping at a massive parade in Beijing Wednesday was part of efforts to build an anti-Western "new world order," the EU's foreign policy chief said.



"Looking at President Xi standing alongside the leaders of Russia, Iran, North Korea in Beijing today, these aren't just anti-Western optics, this is a direct challenge to the international system built on rules," Kaja Kallas told journalists.





AFP