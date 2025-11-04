Iraqi PM orders halt to imports of gasoline, diesel, and kerosene

Middle East News
04-11-2025 | 04:36
Iraqi PM orders halt to imports of gasoline, diesel, and kerosene
Iraqi PM orders halt to imports of gasoline, diesel, and kerosene

Iraq’s state news agency reported on Tuesday that Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani ordered a halt to the import of gasoline, diesel, and kerosene “following extensive efforts over the past three years that led to the operation of new oil refineries as part of the plan to achieve self-sufficiency.”

Reuters

