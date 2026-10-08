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Aoun, Kallas discuss Lebanon-EU strategic partnership and support
Lebanon News
08-10-2026 | 07:20
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Aoun, Kallas discuss Lebanon-EU strategic partnership and support
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun met with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, with discussions focusing on Lebanon’s ties with the European Union, the situation in southern Lebanon and the country’s economic reform efforts.
Aoun said Lebanon is looking forward to signing a strategic partnership with the European Union, stressing that Lebanon’s stability is closely linked to the stability of Europe and the region.
He said the Lebanese army is fully carrying out its responsibilities in areas where it has been deployed south of the Litani River under the framework agreement, while Israel continues to refrain from implementing its provisions.
Aoun also stressed that negotiations are the alternative to war and that an agreement is the only way to end the state of hostility between Lebanon and Israel.
On the economic front, Aoun reaffirmed Lebanon’s commitment to implementing reforms and passing the financial gap law, which would pave the way for an agreement with the International Monetary Fund.
Kallas, for her part, said the European Union is ready to provide the necessary assistance to Lebanon, particularly to the Lebanese army, Internal Security Forces, and institutions working in the social and humanitarian fields.
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