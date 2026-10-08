Aoun, Kallas discuss Lebanon-EU strategic partnership and support

Lebanon News
08-10-2026 | 07:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Aoun, Kallas discuss Lebanon-EU strategic partnership and support
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Aoun, Kallas discuss Lebanon-EU strategic partnership and support

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun met with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, with discussions focusing on Lebanon’s ties with the European Union, the situation in southern Lebanon and the country’s economic reform efforts.

Aoun said Lebanon is looking forward to signing a strategic partnership with the European Union, stressing that Lebanon’s stability is closely linked to the stability of Europe and the region.

He said the Lebanese army is fully carrying out its responsibilities in areas where it has been deployed south of the Litani River under the framework agreement, while Israel continues to refrain from implementing its provisions.

Aoun also stressed that negotiations are the alternative to war and that an agreement is the only way to end the state of hostility between Lebanon and Israel.

On the economic front, Aoun reaffirmed Lebanon’s commitment to implementing reforms and passing the financial gap law, which would pave the way for an agreement with the International Monetary Fund.

Kallas, for her part, said the European Union is ready to provide the necessary assistance to Lebanon, particularly to the Lebanese army, Internal Security Forces, and institutions working in the social and humanitarian fields.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Joseph Aoun

EU

Kaja Kallas

Israel

Lebanese Army

LBCI Next
BDL opens account to hold recovered funds for deposit repayment
Lebanese Energy Minister signs amended power purchase agreements for two solar projects
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-10-05

Economy Minister receives EBRD delegation to discuss reforms and private sector support

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-21

Salam, Qatari PM discuss regional tensions, energy cooperation and support for Lebanese Army

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-15

From politics to investment: Syria and Lebanon seek new economic partnership

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-10-02

Aoun, Salam discuss Washington talks, Nabatieh visit and Cabinet measures

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:07

EU top diplomat to AFP: Bloc in favor of UN Lebanon peacekeepers' extension

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:42

Aoun discusses South Lebanon, Israeli attacks with US Senator James Lankford

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:41

Lebanon PM unveils plans for cheaper power, 250+ new buses and tougher tax collection

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:35

BDL opens account to hold recovered funds for deposit repayment

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-04-02

UK foreign minister stresses 'urgent need' to reopen Hormuz strait

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-09-21

Vessels trickle through Strait of Hormuz as Middle East conflict persists

LBCI
World News
10:55

Russia says no health issues from plague contact case

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-09-11

Trump declines Saudi crown prince's call for US strikes on Houthis, Axios reports

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More