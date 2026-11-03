Syria says it foiled Hezbollah plot to attack Homs oil refinery

Middle East News
03-11-2026 | 08:40
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Syria says it foiled Hezbollah plot to attack Homs oil refinery
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Syria says it foiled Hezbollah plot to attack Homs oil refinery

Syrian security forces have arrested members of a cell linked to Lebanese Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah accused of planning to attack the Homs oil refinery in central Syria, state news agency SANA reported on Tuesday.

The country's intelligence agency and internal security forces seized explosive devices intended for use ⁠in the attack, SANA said, citing a security forces statement. It did not say how many people had been arrested or when the alleged plot was uncovered.

There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah, which has repeatedly denied Syrian accusations of involvement in security incidents and militant activities on ⁠Syrian territory.



Reuters 
 

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