Aoun, Iran’s foreign minister discuss regional developments, back diplomatic solutions

Lebanon News
14-10-2026 | 08:13
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Aoun, Iran’s foreign minister discuss regional developments, back diplomatic solutions
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Aoun, Iran’s foreign minister discuss regional developments, back diplomatic solutions

President Joseph Aoun received a phone call from Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to discuss the current situation in the region in light of recent developments.

Both sides agreed on the need to support diplomatic solutions, considering them the best way to end conflicts across the region.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Iran

Joseph Aoun

Abbas Araghchi

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