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IMF says team expected to visit Lebanon in November
Lebanon News
15-10-2026 | 03:13
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IMF says team expected to visit Lebanon in November
International Monetary Fund (IMF) officials held “good” discussions with Lebanese authorities this week, with talks expected to continue in the coming weeks, IMF Deputy Director for the Middle East and Central Asia Athanasios Arvanitis said.
Arvanitis said an IMF team is expected to visit Lebanon in November as part of ongoing discussions.
He said the talks focused on Lebanon’s banking sector and efforts to restore public confidence in the country’s financial system.
The sustainability of Lebanon’s public debt was also among the key issues discussed, Arvanitis said.
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