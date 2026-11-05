Erdogan says to visit Azerbaijan on November 8 amid headscarf row

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday he planned to visit Azerbaijan on Sunday, as a dispute over Baku's new rules restricting Islamic headscarves in schools strained ties between the two regional allies.



"November 8 is Azerbaijan's Victory Day. Unless there are extraordinary circumstances, I plan to visit Azerbaijan on November 8," Erdogan told reporters aboard his return flight from South Korea, according to a transcript released by his office.



AFP



