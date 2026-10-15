Germany provides additional €5 million to support Lebanese army through UNDP

The German government has provided an additional €5 million to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to support the Lebanese army and strengthen its ability to contribute to stabilization and recovery efforts in Lebanon, UNDP said in a statement.



The new contribution brings Germany’s total support for the Lebanese army through the UNDP to €10 million.



The funding will be used to improve living conditions for army personnel and their families by assisting with food, health care, education and housing. It will also fund equipment needed to clear rubble and explosive remnants of war, supporting recovery efforts in war-affected areas.



The UNDP said the non-military assistance will continue through 2028, helping army personnel meet their basic needs while strengthening the army’s ability to facilitate safe access to affected areas and support recovery efforts there.