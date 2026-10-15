News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
25
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
25
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Germany provides additional €5 million to support Lebanese army through UNDP
Lebanon News
15-10-2026 | 03:19
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Germany provides additional €5 million to support Lebanese army through UNDP
The German government has provided an additional €5 million to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to support the Lebanese army and strengthen its ability to contribute to stabilization and recovery efforts in Lebanon, UNDP said in a statement.
The new contribution brings Germany’s total support for the Lebanese army through the UNDP to €10 million.
The funding will be used to improve living conditions for army personnel and their families by assisting with food, health care, education and housing. It will also fund equipment needed to clear rubble and explosive remnants of war, supporting recovery efforts in war-affected areas.
The UNDP said the non-military assistance will continue through 2028, helping army personnel meet their basic needs while strengthening the army’s ability to facilitate safe access to affected areas and support recovery efforts there.
Lebanon News
Germany
Millions
Support
Lebanese Army
UNDP
IMF says team expected to visit Lebanon in November
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-09-24
Norway gives additional $13 million in aid to Palestinians
Middle East News
2026-09-24
Norway gives additional $13 million in aid to Palestinians
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-03
Lebanon to receive four additional detainees through Naqoura — LBCI sources
Lebanon News
2026-09-03
Lebanon to receive four additional detainees through Naqoura — LBCI sources
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-21
Trump says US working to resolve Hezbollah issue, signals support for Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
2026-07-21
Trump says US working to resolve Hezbollah issue, signals support for Lebanese Army
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-01
UNIFIL reaffirms support for Lebanese Army on 81st Army Day
Lebanon News
2026-08-01
UNIFIL reaffirms support for Lebanese Army on 81st Army Day
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:13
IMF says team expected to visit Lebanon in November
Lebanon News
03:13
IMF says team expected to visit Lebanon in November
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
100,000 students affected as war damages 436 schools and educational facilities in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
100,000 students affected as war damages 436 schools and educational facilities in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
12:27
Lebanon denies reports of judicial action against ambassador to US
Lebanon News
12:27
Lebanon denies reports of judicial action against ambassador to US
0
Lebanon News
09:01
Aoun urges UN to maintain UNIFIL’s mission in Lebanon amid Israeli occupation
Lebanon News
09:01
Aoun urges UN to maintain UNIFIL’s mission in Lebanon amid Israeli occupation
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-02
Lebanon talks hit roadblock as Israel weighs next steps
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-02
Lebanon talks hit roadblock as Israel weighs next steps
0
Lebanon Economy
2026-10-08
BDL opens account to hold recovered funds for deposit repayment
Lebanon Economy
2026-10-08
BDL opens account to hold recovered funds for deposit repayment
0
Middle East News
03:46
Prolonged war, renewed disruptions pose biggest risk to Middle East region, IMF says
Middle East News
03:46
Prolonged war, renewed disruptions pose biggest risk to Middle East region, IMF says
0
Lebanon News
03:19
Germany provides additional €5 million to support Lebanese army through UNDP
Lebanon News
03:19
Germany provides additional €5 million to support Lebanese army through UNDP
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:51
Katz threatens evacuation of Beirut's southern suburbs if Hezbollah joins Iran in attack
Lebanon News
06:51
Katz threatens evacuation of Beirut's southern suburbs if Hezbollah joins Iran in attack
2
Lebanon News
12:27
Lebanon denies reports of judicial action against ambassador to US
Lebanon News
12:27
Lebanon denies reports of judicial action against ambassador to US
3
Lebanon News
08:13
Aoun, Iran’s foreign minister discuss regional developments, back diplomatic solutions
Lebanon News
08:13
Aoun, Iran’s foreign minister discuss regional developments, back diplomatic solutions
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
100,000 students affected as war damages 436 schools and educational facilities in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
100,000 students affected as war damages 436 schools and educational facilities in Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
09:01
Aoun urges UN to maintain UNIFIL’s mission in Lebanon amid Israeli occupation
Lebanon News
09:01
Aoun urges UN to maintain UNIFIL’s mission in Lebanon amid Israeli occupation
6
Middle East News
14:59
Yemen's Houthis say targeted Riyadh airport with ballistic missile
Middle East News
14:59
Yemen's Houthis say targeted Riyadh airport with ballistic missile
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon, Iran and the Houthis: Israel's election campaign heats up
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon, Iran and the Houthis: Israel's election campaign heats up
8
Lebanon News
08:35
Lebanon’s president wishes Pope Leo XIV a speedy recovery following surgery
Lebanon News
08:35
Lebanon’s president wishes Pope Leo XIV a speedy recovery following surgery
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More