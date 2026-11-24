Saudi Arabia is budgeting for a narrower 2027 deficit of 3.6% of GDP, from an estimated 4.9% this year, despite an escalating war with the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen, and is "resilient enough to withstand a prolonged conflict" with the group, the finance minister said.



In a briefing with journalists, Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan called the idea that strikes on civilian assets, or "blackmail by missiles," could make Riyadh compromise on national security "a total mistake."



The budget projects revenue of 1.2 trillion riyals ($319.84 billion) and spending of 1.39 trillion riyals ($371.76 billion), leaving a 190 billion riyal ($50.67 billion) shortfall.



GDP shrank 2.1% this year on lower oil output, Jadaan said, but the budget projects a 10.9% rebound in growth in 2027.







Reuters