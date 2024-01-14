Israeli media: Explosion sound heard in Qiryat Shemona; verification is underway

Middle East News
2024-01-14 | 05:51
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Israeli media: Explosion sound heard in Qiryat Shemona; verification is underway
Israeli media: Explosion sound heard in Qiryat Shemona; verification is underway
Israeli media reported that an explosion was heard in Qiryat Shemona, adding that the matter is being investigated. 
 

Middle East News

Israel

Explosion

Qiryat Shemona

