New Syria leader tells UN that Israeli actions risk 'new crises'

Middle East News
24-09-2025 | 13:34
High views
New Syria leader tells UN that Israeli actions risk 'new crises'

Syria's new leader warned Wednesday in a U.N. address that Israeli raids on his country risked new conflict, and promised accountability after his country's brutal civil war.

"I guarantee to bring to justice and hold everyone accountable who was responsible for the bloodshed," Ahmed al-Sharaa said in the first address by a Syrian president to the U.N. General Assembly in decades.

"In this context, Israeli strikes and attacks against my country continue, contradicting the international support for Syria and threatening new crises," he said.



AFP

Middle East News

Syria

Leader

UN

Israel

