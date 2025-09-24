A drone strike on a market in Sudan's besieged city of el-Fasher killed at least 15 people, a medical worker at the local hospital told AFP.The strike "killed 15 citizens and wounded 12 others, three of them critically," the medic said.The local resistance committees, a group of activists who document atrocities by both sides in Sudan's war, called the attack a "massacre" that killed and wounded a total of 27 people, and accused the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of carrying it out.AFP