Strike on market in Sudan's El-Fasher kills 15 people

World News
24-09-2025 | 05:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Strike on market in Sudan&#39;s El-Fasher kills 15 people
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Strike on market in Sudan's El-Fasher kills 15 people

A drone strike on a market in Sudan's besieged city of el-Fasher killed at least 15 people, a medical worker at the local hospital told AFP.

The strike "killed 15 citizens and wounded 12 others, three of them critically," the medic said.

The local resistance committees, a group of activists who document atrocities by both sides in Sudan's war, called the attack a "massacre" that killed and wounded a total of 27 people, and accused the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of carrying it out.

AFP
 

World News

Sudan

Drone

Strike

El-Fasher

Rapid Support Forces

LBCI Next
Typhoon Ragasa hits south China after killing 15 in Taiwan
Judge orders embezzlement trial for Spain PM's wife
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-09-19

RSF strike in Sudan's Darfur kills 75 people: Aid group

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-26

Israeli strike on South Lebanon's Debaal kills two

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-19

Israeli airstrike on motorcycle in South Lebanon's Yohmor al-Shaqif kills one

LBCI
World News
2025-08-14

EU calls on 'all parties' in Sudan to let in international aid

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:07

UN demands probe into Gaza aid flotilla 'attacks'

LBCI
World News
09:01

Multiple injuries in shooting at Dallas immigration facility

LBCI
World News
08:07

Russia and Iran sign memo on building small nuclear power plants in Iran

LBCI
World News
07:47

Germany says Trump's Ukraine remarks boost hopes of pressuring Russia

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-27

New banknotes as part of currency reform: Lebanon to introduce LBP 500,000 and LBP 1 million bills

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-19

Israel calls up thousands of reservists: What’s next for Lebanon’s border?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

US envoy Morgan Ortagus arrives in Beirut

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:10

France's town halls told to remove Palestinian flags flown to mark Macron's recognition

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:37

Lebanese PM responds to US envoy's remarks, reaffirms commitment to ministerial statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:18

Lebanese President Aoun and First Lady attend UN General Assembly opening

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Joseph Aoun's US mission: Lebanese President faces tough US questions in New York

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

International Palestinian statehood recognition: Netanyahu heads to UN amid warnings of war

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:28

UNIFIL says Israeli drone crash violated Lebanese sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:33

President Aoun from UN: Lebanon is a land of life and joy, do not abandon it

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:50

Iran's Ghalibaf says Hezbollah is stronger and more united than ever

LBCI
World News
10:47

Trump mocks UN, says not working for peace

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More