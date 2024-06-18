News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel minister threatens Hezbollah with destruction in 'total war'
Middle East News
2024-06-18 | 12:36
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel minister threatens Hezbollah with destruction in 'total war'
Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said Tuesday the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement would be destroyed in the event of a "total war," as tensions flare on its shared border with Lebanon after exchanges of fire between the group and Israeli forces in recent weeks.
"We are very close to the moment when we will decide to change the rules of the game against Hezbollah and Lebanon. In a total war, Hezbollah will be destroyed and Lebanon will be hit hard," Katz said, according to a statement from his office.
AFP
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Minister
Hezbollah
Destruction
War
Next
US military destroys four Houthi radars, vessel, and two drones
Israeli negotiator reveals tens of Gaza hostages 'alive with certainty'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-17
Israeli army: Hezbollah is 'pushing us towards escalation'
Lebanon News
2024-06-17
Israeli army: Hezbollah is 'pushing us towards escalation'
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-15
Lebanon and Israel's fire warfare: A new dimension of destruction
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-15
Lebanon and Israel's fire warfare: A new dimension of destruction
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-15
Former Israeli Military Intelligence Chief warns of consequences of full-scale war with Hezbollah
Lebanon News
2024-06-15
Former Israeli Military Intelligence Chief warns of consequences of full-scale war with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-15
US officials to CBS: Rocket attacks heighten risk of unintended war between Israel and Hezbollah
Lebanon News
2024-06-15
US officials to CBS: Rocket attacks heighten risk of unintended war between Israel and Hezbollah
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
US Envoy cautions Israel: No Gaza plan endangers Lebanon settlement
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
US Envoy cautions Israel: No Gaza plan endangers Lebanon settlement
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
US Envoy Hochstein's mission: Will tensions between Lebanon and Israel de-escalate?
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
US Envoy Hochstein's mission: Will tensions between Lebanon and Israel de-escalate?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Extensive reconnaissance: Hezbollah drone penetrates deep into Israeli territory
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Extensive reconnaissance: Hezbollah drone penetrates deep into Israeli territory
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:56
Netanyahu says Blinken assured him US will cancel limits on weapons supplies
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:56
Netanyahu says Blinken assured him US will cancel limits on weapons supplies
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:29
Amos Hochstein urges diplomatic end to Israel-Hezbollah escalation in Lebanon visit
Lebanon News
06:29
Amos Hochstein urges diplomatic end to Israel-Hezbollah escalation in Lebanon visit
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-14
Al-Qassam Brigades: Two hostages killed in Israeli airstrike on Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-14
Al-Qassam Brigades: Two hostages killed in Israeli airstrike on Rafah
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Vatican's Cardinal Pietro Parolin Visits Beirut Amidst Political and Spiritual Engagements
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Vatican's Cardinal Pietro Parolin Visits Beirut Amidst Political and Spiritual Engagements
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-13
Bassil affirms building a positive relationship with Berri, ready to declare dialogue as an exceptional measure
Lebanon News
2024-06-13
Bassil affirms building a positive relationship with Berri, ready to declare dialogue as an exceptional measure
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:24
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
09:24
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:24
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
09:24
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
2
Lebanon News
06:29
Amos Hochstein urges diplomatic end to Israel-Hezbollah escalation in Lebanon visit
Lebanon News
06:29
Amos Hochstein urges diplomatic end to Israel-Hezbollah escalation in Lebanon visit
3
World News
00:22
UK approval of arms exports to Israel plunged at start of Gaza war: Reuters
World News
00:22
UK approval of arms exports to Israel plunged at start of Gaza war: Reuters
4
Lebanon Economy
05:08
On LBCI, Antoine Habib unveils housing loan membership: Conditions for eligibility
Lebanon Economy
05:08
On LBCI, Antoine Habib unveils housing loan membership: Conditions for eligibility
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:30
Israeli negotiator reveals tens of Gaza hostages 'alive with certainty'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:30
Israeli negotiator reveals tens of Gaza hostages 'alive with certainty'
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:05
Gantz warns of urgent need for northern border agreement in meeting with Hochstein
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:05
Gantz warns of urgent need for northern border agreement in meeting with Hochstein
7
Lebanon News
06:58
Mikati and US Envoy Hochstein discuss path to peace amid tensions
Lebanon News
06:58
Mikati and US Envoy Hochstein discuss path to peace amid tensions
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:01
Israel informs US envoy operations in Rafah nearly concluded: Israeli Channel 12
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:01
Israel informs US envoy operations in Rafah nearly concluded: Israeli Channel 12
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More