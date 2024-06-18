Israel minister threatens Hezbollah with destruction in 'total war'

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said Tuesday the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement would be destroyed in the event of a "total war," as tensions flare on its shared border with Lebanon after exchanges of fire between the group and Israeli forces in recent weeks.



"We are very close to the moment when we will decide to change the rules of the game against Hezbollah and Lebanon. In a total war, Hezbollah will be destroyed and Lebanon will be hit hard," Katz said, according to a statement from his office.







AFP