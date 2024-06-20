Acting Iranian Foreign Minister: Believing that the region will enjoy peace while the Israeli aggression continues is nothing but a mirage

Middle East News
2024-06-20 | 06:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Acting Iranian Foreign Minister: Believing that the region will enjoy peace while the Israeli aggression continues is nothing but a mirage
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Acting Iranian Foreign Minister: Believing that the region will enjoy peace while the Israeli aggression continues is nothing but a mirage

Acting Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani considered that if Washington is sincere about establishing a ceasefire in Gaza, it must stop supporting the side that initiated the war.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, he said that "the Zionists must realize that their crimes will not bring them gains, but will lead activate new forces against them."

Bagheri believed that the solution in Gaza lies in recognizing the reality and truth of the situation in the Gaza Strip.

The Minister added that "believing that the region will enjoy peace and stability while the Israeli occupation and aggression continue is nothing but a mirage."

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Iranian

Foreign

Minister

Region

Peace

Israeli

Aggression

Occupation

Haniyeh meets acting Iranian Foreign Minister: Hamas welcomes any mechanism that fulfills all demands of Palestinians
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-04

Touring the region: Acting Iranian Foreign Minister's meetings in Lebanon and Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-08

Iranian foreign minister continues regional tour with Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-07

Iranian foreign minister visits Oman on regional tour

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:01

Haniyeh meets acting Iranian Foreign Minister: Hamas welcomes any mechanism that fulfills all demands of Palestinians

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:01

Haniyeh meets acting Iranian Foreign Minister: Hamas welcomes any mechanism that fulfills all demands of Palestinians

LBCI
Middle East News
05:28

Death toll tops 1,000 after hajj marked by extreme heat: AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
01:38

Iran condemns Canada's designation of Revolutionary Guards as terrorist organization

LBCI
Middle East News
00:30

US Army announces hitting targets in area controlled by Houthis in Yemen

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-13

Bassil affirms building a positive relationship with Berri, ready to declare dialogue as an exceptional measure

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-17

Hamas health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 37,347

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:34

Cypriot President responds to Nasrallah: Cyprus is part of the solution, not the problem

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-15

Anticipation and Aspirations: The 33rd Arab Summit in Bahrain

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:04

Hezbollah's Nasrallah threatens Cyprus over Israeli access, affirms commitment to Gaza 'support front' in latest speech

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:34

Cypriot President responds to Nasrallah: Cyprus is part of the solution, not the problem

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:34

Impact of 'Hudhud' video on Israel's readiness for war with Lebanon: Vulnerabilities and details

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:50

Nine killed in Israeli strike on Palestinians waiting for aid in Gaza: Reuters sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Lebanese Foreign Ministry to LBCI: Temporary closure of Cypriot Embassy unrelated to Nasrallah's statements

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:20

German law behind cancellation of Riad Salameh's arrest warrant, clarifies Judge Iskandar

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:20

MP Fares Souaid: Nasrallah is putting Lebanon in confrontation with EU, undermines idea of Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Hezbollah's Hudhud Drone Mission: Implications and Strategic Messaging

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More