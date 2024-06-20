Acting Iranian Foreign Minister: Believing that the region will enjoy peace while the Israeli aggression continues is nothing but a mirage

Acting Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani considered that if Washington is sincere about establishing a ceasefire in Gaza, it must stop supporting the side that initiated the war.



In an interview with Al Jazeera, he said that "the Zionists must realize that their crimes will not bring them gains, but will lead activate new forces against them."



Bagheri believed that the solution in Gaza lies in recognizing the reality and truth of the situation in the Gaza Strip.



The Minister added that "believing that the region will enjoy peace and stability while the Israeli occupation and aggression continue is nothing but a mirage."