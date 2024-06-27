Syria to demobilize tens of thousands of reservists

Syria plans the phased demobilization of tens of thousands of reservists from next month, a defense ministry official said, as fighting in the civil war has wound down in recent years.



“Tens of thousands will be demobilized by the end of the current year, and the same next year, while maintaining combat readiness and acting in the interests of the people,” Major General Ahmed Sleiman told Syrian state television late Wednesday.



Sleiman said the demobilization of reservists will be based on a three-phase plan beginning next month and running until the end of October 2025.





AFP