Israeli FM says approaching 'moment of an all-out war' against Hezbollah, Axios reports

Foreign Minister Israel Katz said Israel was approaching an all-out war against Hezbollah and Lebanon after a rocket attack on a football ground in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights killed ten people on Saturday, Axios reported.



"The Hezbollah attack today crossed all red lines, and the response will be accordingly. We are approaching the moment of an all-out war against Hezbollah and Lebanon," Katz told Axios.



The Lebanese group has denied any role in the attack.



Reuters

It is worth noting that Hezbollah has denied the allegations reported by some Israeli media outlets and various other media platforms about targeting Majdal Shams in the occupied Golan Heights, affirming that it has no connection to the incident whatsoever.

