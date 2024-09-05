Iraq agrees on deal to buy 12 Airbus military helicopters

Middle East News
2024-09-05 | 06:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iraq agrees on deal to buy 12 Airbus military helicopters
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iraq agrees on deal to buy 12 Airbus military helicopters

Iraq reached an agreement on Thursday to purchase a dozen Caracal H225M multi-role combat helicopters from European aviation giant Airbus, said an AFP journalist who witnessed the signing ceremony.

Defense Minister Thabet al-Abbassi attended the signing ceremony for the deal in Baghdad alongside the French ambassador to Iraq, Patrick Durel, and a representative of Airbus Helicopters, the AFP journalist said.

Arnaud Montalvo, head of Airbus Helicopters for the Middle East, said the agreement was for 12 H225M helicopters to be delivered starting in early 2025. The value of the deal was not disclosed.

Durel said the agreement stemmed from “exchanges and discussions” between French President Emmanuel Macron and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.


AFP

Middle East News

Iraq

Deal

Airbus

Military

Helicopters

LBCI Next
Israeli president expresses 'horror' over Munich 'terror attack'
Second stage of Gaza polio campaign begins while war goes on in other areas
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-14

Iraq signs initial deals for 13 oil, gas exploration blocks and fields: Ministry says

LBCI
World News
2024-08-13

Poland signs $10 bn deal for US Apache attack helicopters: Polish defense minister

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-30

Three killed in blasts at former Iraq paramilitary base: AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-17

Drones target Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq, no casualties, military sources say

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:27

Maersk says impact from Red Sea attacks continues to intensify

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:00

Hamas source to LBCI: Netanyahu's stance on Philadelphi Corridor is driven by political motives

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:04

Egypt army chief of staff inspects security situation on Gaza border: State TV

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:23

Hamas calls on Palestinians to escalate clashes with settlers everywhere in the occupied territories

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-22

US calls for release of Russian-American journalist Alsu Kurmasheva

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:49

Three injured in Houla, one killed in Qabrikha amid Israeli assaults on South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-02

Pierre Achkar to LBCI: Lebanon's tourism faces challenges, yet shows remarkable resilience

LBCI
World News
2024-07-31

Blinken stresses urgent need for Gaza ceasefire to protect hostages

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:49

Israeli airstrikes target multiple villages in southern Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:18

US and Israel hold 'secret meeting' to discuss preventing war with Hezbollah: Axios

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:46

Lebanon backs Egypt, condemns Israeli PM's accusations over Philadelphi Corridor

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
15:59

Optimum Invest states it is assisting Lebanese authorities after arrest of ex-central bank governor

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:04

Helena Iskandar sues ex-central bank governor Riad Salameh amid financial probe: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:49

Three injured in Houla, one killed in Qabrikha amid Israeli assaults on South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:26

Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre and its surroundings

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Israeli airstrike on Kafra leaves one dead, another injured

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More