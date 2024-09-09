News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
32
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Albi Dak
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
32
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Drone hits building in Nahariyya; target was military bases: Israeli media
Middle East News
2024-09-09 | 07:06
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Drone hits building in Nahariyya; target was military bases: Israeli media
Israeli media reported on Monday that a drone targeted a building in Nahariyya, northern Israel.
The drone was reportedly aimed at military bases located south of the city.
Middle East News
Israel
Drone
Nahariyya
Military
ases: Israeli media
Next
Turkey heads to Arab League ministerial for first time in 13 years
Iran rejects Western accusations of Russia arms exports
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:42
Lebanese Forces party calls for end to violence following Israeli attack on Civil Defense personnel
Lebanon News
10:42
Lebanese Forces party calls for end to violence following Israeli attack on Civil Defense personnel
0
World News
10:30
Germany to extend controls to all borders to curb irregular migration: AFP
World News
10:30
Germany to extend controls to all borders to curb irregular migration: AFP
0
Middle East News
09:49
IAEA chief Grossi hopes to hold talks with Iranian president by November
Middle East News
09:49
IAEA chief Grossi hopes to hold talks with Iranian president by November
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:42
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 40,988
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:42
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 40,988
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
09:49
IAEA chief Grossi hopes to hold talks with Iranian president by November
Middle East News
09:49
IAEA chief Grossi hopes to hold talks with Iranian president by November
0
World News
09:20
Indonesia, GCC begin talks on free trade agreement
World News
09:20
Indonesia, GCC begin talks on free trade agreement
0
Middle East News
08:08
Saudi Arabia's MBS meets Russia's Lavrov
Middle East News
08:08
Saudi Arabia's MBS meets Russia's Lavrov
0
Middle East News
07:32
Jordan's Islamists seek to shake up parliament at polls, fueled by anger over Gaza
Middle East News
07:32
Jordan's Islamists seek to shake up parliament at polls, fueled by anger over Gaza
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:21
Netanyahu vows to change the situation in the north: Hezbollah is Iran's strongest arm in the region
Lebanon News
11:21
Netanyahu vows to change the situation in the north: Hezbollah is Iran's strongest arm in the region
0
World News
06:37
Russia claims another village in east Ukraine, near Pokrovsk
World News
06:37
Russia claims another village in east Ukraine, near Pokrovsk
0
World News
05:02
Fuel tanker explosion in Nigeria kills at least 52
World News
05:02
Fuel tanker explosion in Nigeria kills at least 52
0
World News
10:30
Germany to extend controls to all borders to curb irregular migration: AFP
World News
10:30
Germany to extend controls to all borders to curb irregular migration: AFP
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:21
Netanyahu vows to change the situation in the north: Hezbollah is Iran's strongest arm in the region
Lebanon News
11:21
Netanyahu vows to change the situation in the north: Hezbollah is Iran's strongest arm in the region
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Hezbollah rockets rain down: Israel's northern communities scramble for safety
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Hezbollah rockets rain down: Israel's northern communities scramble for safety
3
Lebanon News
03:41
Investigative Judge rejects Helena Iskandar's attendance at Salameh hearing over procedural error
Lebanon News
03:41
Investigative Judge rejects Helena Iskandar's attendance at Salameh hearing over procedural error
4
Lebanon News
03:09
Riad Salameh appears before investigating Judge amid tight security
Lebanon News
03:09
Riad Salameh appears before investigating Judge amid tight security
5
Lebanon News
05:28
Judge Halawi issues arrest warrant for Riad Salameh after interrogation, sets second hearing next Thursday
Lebanon News
05:28
Judge Halawi issues arrest warrant for Riad Salameh after interrogation, sets second hearing next Thursday
6
Middle East News
00:22
Israeli strikes in central Syria kill five
Middle East News
00:22
Israeli strikes in central Syria kill five
7
Lebanon News
04:44
LBCI sources: Judge Halawi says Helena Iskandar lacks legal standing in Salameh's case
Lebanon News
04:44
LBCI sources: Judge Halawi says Helena Iskandar lacks legal standing in Salameh's case
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Cross-border shooting: Jordanian truck driver kills Israelis at King Hussein Bridge
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Cross-border shooting: Jordanian truck driver kills Israelis at King Hussein Bridge
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More