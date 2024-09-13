Borrell says EU considers imposing sanctions on Iran aviation sector

2024-09-13 | 06:14
Borrell says EU considers imposing sanctions on Iran aviation sector
Borrell says EU considers imposing sanctions on Iran aviation sector

Josep Borrell, the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said on Friday that the bloc is considering imposing sanctions targeting Iran's aviation sector in response to reports that Tehran supplied Moscow with ballistic missiles during the war with Ukraine.

He added in a statement, "The European Union has repeatedly and strongly warned Iran against transferring ballistic missiles to Russia."

He stated that the EU "will respond swiftly and in coordination with international partners."

Reuters

