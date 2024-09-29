Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Sunday that militant groups would carry on confronting Israel with Tehran's help following the killing of Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Iranian state media reported.



An alliance known as the Axis of Resistance, built up over decades with Iranian support, includes the Palestinian group Hamas, Hezbollah in Lebanon, Yemen's Houthis, and various Shi'ite Muslim armed groups in Iraq and Syria.



"We will not hesitate to go to any level in order to help the resistance," Qalibaf said.



He also issued a warning to the United States.



"The U.S. is complicit in all of these crimes and...has to accept the repercussions," he said.



Reuters