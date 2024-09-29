Israeli army chief claims: Hezbollah lost weapons, commander in recent attacks

Middle East News
2024-09-29 | 14:21
High views
0min
Israeli army chief claims: Hezbollah lost weapons, commander in recent attacks

The Israeli military chief of staff Herzi Halevi said on Sunday that Hezbollah has lost weapons, members, and its commander in Israeli attacks, and that Israel "must continue to target it with force."

Reuters
 

