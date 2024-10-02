Houthis: We targeted military sites deep in Israel

2024-10-02 | 02:59
Houthis: We targeted military sites deep in Israel
Houthis: We targeted military sites deep in Israel

Yahya Saree, the military spokesperson for the Yemeni Houthi group, stated Wednesday that the group targeted military sites deep in Israel with three Quds 5 cruise missiles.

In a video statement broadcast on television, he said, "The Yemeni armed forces confirm that the continued U.S. and British support for the Israeli enemy places American and British interests in the region under fire."

He added that the group "will not hesitate, with God's help, to expand its military operations against the Israeli enemy and those behind it until the aggression stops, the blockade on Gaza is lifted, and the aggression against Lebanon ceases."

Reuters

