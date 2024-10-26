Iranian army reports deaths of two soldiers in Israeli attacks

Middle East News
2024-10-26 | 04:08
High views
Iranian army reports deaths of two soldiers in Israeli attacks
Iranian army reports deaths of two soldiers in Israeli attacks

The Iranian Tasnim News Agency reported Saturday that the Iranian army announced the deaths of two soldiers during Israeli attacks.

Middle East News

Iran

Soldiers

Israel

Attack

UK PM says Iran should not respond to Israeli strikes
Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli strikes on Iran
