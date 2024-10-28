News
Israel's Netanyahu warns of Iran’s nuclear ambitions, seeks new 'peace accords' with Arab states
Middle East News
2024-10-28 | 11:56
Israel's Netanyahu warns of Iran’s nuclear ambitions, seeks new 'peace accords' with Arab states
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that Iran is working to develop nuclear bombs "aimed at destroying us," adding that it possesses long-range, intercontinental missiles.
He noted that Iran supplies its proxies with "lethal weapons while we act as a barrier against it and thwart its evil plans."
Regarding the recent retaliatory strikes on Iran, Netanyahu stated that Israel targeted Iranian defense systems and the missiles directed toward it.
"We have targeted major factories in Iran, and I thank our allies, especially the United States, for their continued cooperation," he further commented.
Israel's Prime Minister added: "Our strategy is long-term, and I hope to achieve it soon—it aims to dismantle the 'Axis of Evil' and cut off its extensions in the north and south."
"We want Iran to pay the price and to prevent it from becoming a nuclear state; we have proven once again that Israel’s long reach can reach all our enemies," he indicated.
Netanyahu remarked: "In the past, Arabs sought to destroy us, but we made peace with Egypt, Jordan, and recently with four Arab states."
Regarding the "day after" plan, he claimed: "Hamas will no longer rule in Gaza, Hezbollah will not be on our northern border, and the future Middle East we seek will restrain Iran. I am working to secure additional peace agreements with Arab nations under the Abraham Accords."
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
Iran
Middle East
Lebanon
Gaza
Saudi Arabia
