Houthis get ‘unprecedented’ outside military support: UN report

A report released by United Nations experts on Friday warns that the Houthis in Yemen are transforming into a "powerful military organization," significantly expanding their operational capabilities due to "unprecedented" military support, particularly from Iran and Hezbollah.



Since the onset of the Gaza conflict nearly a year ago, the Houthis, who control large territories in Yemen, have sought to exploit the regional situation and strengthen their ties with the "Axis of Resistance," which includes Iran and groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah, the report stated.



Covering the period from September 2023 to July 2024, the report detailed the Houthis' shift from a local armed group with limited capabilities to a formidable military force. Their operational reach now extends well beyond the territories they control.



Key to this transformation has been the transfer of equipment, assistance, and training from Iran’s Quds Force, as well as support from Hezbollah and Iranian-affiliated groups in Iraq. The report highlighted the establishment of "joint operations centers" in Iraq and Lebanon aimed at coordinating military activities.



“The scale, nature, and extent of transfers of diverse military material and technology provided to the Houthis from external sources, including financial support and training for its combatants, is unprecedented,” the report warned.



Military experts, Yemeni officials, and sources close to the Houthis indicate that the group lacks the ability to develop or produce most of its equipment independently, relying heavily on external support. This includes missiles used to target vessels in the Red Sea.



Additionally, the report noted similarities between the equipment used by the Houthis and that produced by Iran or its allied armed groups. It emphasized that Hezbollah is a major supporter of the Houthis and plays a significant role in their decision-making processes.