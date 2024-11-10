Israeli Defense Minister Katz: Israel has 'defeated' Hezbollah

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Sunday that his country has defeated Hezbollah and that eliminating its leader Hassan Nasrallah was the crowning achievement.



"Now it is our job to continue to put pressure in order to bring about the fruits of that victory," Katz said during a ceremony at Israel's foreign ministry.



Katz said Israel is not interested in meddling in internal Lebanese politics as Israel has "learned our lessons," but that he hoped an international coalition would capitalize on this opportunity politically and that Lebanon would join other countries in normalizing relations with Israel.





Reuters