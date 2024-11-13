News
Egyptian FM says presidential election should follow a national framework free from external influence, yielding a consensus leader
Middle East News
2024-11-13 | 07:10
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Egyptian FM says presidential election should follow a national framework free from external influence, yielding a consensus leader
Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty condemned the ongoing Israeli assault on Lebanon, affirming from Ain el-Tineh that Egypt is applying all possible pressure to halt the attacks.
He emphasized the importance of ending the presidential vacancy, stating, "We have stressed the necessity for the election to take place within a national framework, free of external impositions, leading to a consensus president."
Abdelatty noted, “This is my second visit to Lebanon with a message from President Sisi, conveying Egypt's support for Lebanon, its leadership, and people. I sought Parlaiment Speaker Nabih Berri’s perspective on Lebanon’s challenging situation and expressed Egypt’s solidarity with Lebanon.”
He underscored that an immediate ceasefire and an end to the aggression are top priorities, without any preconditions, and highlighted Egypt's full cooperation and readiness to provide Lebanon with necessary support.
Middle East News
Egypt
Foreign Minister
Lebanon
Support
President
Election
