Israel claims targeting of Islamic Jihad military buildings and command centers in Syria

The Israeli army jets launched strikes targeting several military buildings, claiming to hit command centers belonging to the Islamic Jihad movement in Syria.



"These strikes were aimed at severely impacting the leadership and operatives of the movement, which, under the leadership of commanders based outside Gaza and in coordination with Hamas, executed the October 7 massacre and has since continued attacks against Israel," Israel's army spokesperson Avichay Adraee claimed on X.



He further alleged that "In the ongoing conflict in southern Lebanon, the Islamic Jihad movement has supported Hezbollah, reportedly under direct Iranian guidance, acting as another proxy for Iran in the Middle East, operating from Syria with the support of the Syrian regime."



The Israeli army announced it would continue to target the Islamic Jihad movement wherever necessary to counter its activities.

#عاجل جيش الدفاع أغار على مباني عسكرية ومقرات قيادة لحركة الجهاد الإسلامي الإرهابية في سوريا



⭕️في وقت سابق اليوم أغارت طائرات حربية لسلاح الجو على عدة مباني عسكرية ومقرات قيادة تابعة لحركة الجهاد الإسلامي الإرهابية في سوريا.

هذه الغارات ضربت بقوة قيادة الحركة ونشطائها حيث نفذت… pic.twitter.com/3YzLXjB7Cl — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) November 14, 2024