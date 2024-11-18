News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
20
o
South
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
20
o
South
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Netanyahu claims Israel’s October attack hit a component in Iran nuclear program
Middle East News
2024-11-18 | 11:58
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Netanyahu claims Israel’s October attack hit a component in Iran nuclear program
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that Israel’s attack on that Iran last month degraded its defense and missile production capabilities, and also hit an element of its nuclear program.
“It’s not a secret,” Netanyahu said in a speech in parliament. “There is a specific component in their nuclear program that was hit in this attack.”
However, Netanyahu added that Iran’s path to a nuclear weapon had not been blocked.
Reuters
Middle East News
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
Iran
Nuclear
Next
Israeli army intercepts drone near Eilat approaching from east
US official claims Biden administration believes Netanyahu hesitant to end war in Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-08
As Israel contemplates Iran strike, US shifts in nuclear policy could alter regional balance
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-08
As Israel contemplates Iran strike, US shifts in nuclear policy could alter regional balance
0
Middle East News
2024-10-28
Israel's Netanyahu warns of Iran’s nuclear ambitions, seeks new 'peace accords' with Arab states
Middle East News
2024-10-28
Israel's Netanyahu warns of Iran’s nuclear ambitions, seeks new 'peace accords' with Arab states
0
Middle East News
2024-10-27
Satellite photos show Israel hit Iran former nuclear weapons test building, missile facilities: Researchers
Middle East News
2024-10-27
Satellite photos show Israel hit Iran former nuclear weapons test building, missile facilities: Researchers
0
World News
2024-10-26
Iran nuclear facilities not 'impacted' in Israel strikes: UN nuclear watchdog says
World News
2024-10-26
Iran nuclear facilities not 'impacted' in Israel strikes: UN nuclear watchdog says
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
13:22
Netanyahu says Israel will operate against Hezbollah even with Lebanon truce deal: AFP reports
Middle East News
13:22
Netanyahu says Israel will operate against Hezbollah even with Lebanon truce deal: AFP reports
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Bint Jbeil, Chamaa, Khiam, and beyond: Israel pushes deep into South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Bint Jbeil, Chamaa, Khiam, and beyond: Israel pushes deep into South Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Lebanese Army's four-phase deployment plan: Israel to withdraw within seven days under proposed ceasefire deal
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Lebanese Army's four-phase deployment plan: Israel to withdraw within seven days under proposed ceasefire deal
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Amos Hochstein's Beirut visit in flux as US seeks clarity on Lebanon's ceasefire stance – the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Amos Hochstein's Beirut visit in flux as US seeks clarity on Lebanon's ceasefire stance – the details
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Severe phosphorus inhalation case in South Lebanon: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Severe phosphorus inhalation case in South Lebanon: Health Ministry
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-22
Israeli airstrikes target southern Lebanon towns
Lebanon News
2024-08-22
Israeli airstrikes target southern Lebanon towns
0
Lebanon News
15:55
Sources confirm to LBCI: Lebanon has informed Washington of its agreement to the proposed ceasefire. Amos Hochstein is set to arrive in Beirut on Tuesday to revisit certain terms of the proposal to ensure they align with the Lebanese Constitution.
Lebanon News
15:55
Sources confirm to LBCI: Lebanon has informed Washington of its agreement to the proposed ceasefire. Amos Hochstein is set to arrive in Beirut on Tuesday to revisit certain terms of the proposal to ensure they align with the Lebanese Constitution.
0
Lebanon News
11:26
Lebanon's daily report: Israeli strikes kill 3,516 and injure 14,929 since start of war
Lebanon News
11:26
Lebanon's daily report: Israeli strikes kill 3,516 and injure 14,929 since start of war
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
01:51
Israeli airstrike on Tyre in South Lebanon causes extensive destruction (Video)
Lebanon News
01:51
Israeli airstrike on Tyre in South Lebanon causes extensive destruction (Video)
0
Middle East News
2024-11-15
Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage
Middle East News
2024-11-15
Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-14
Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-14
Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:55
Sources confirm to LBCI: Lebanon has informed Washington of its agreement to the proposed ceasefire. Amos Hochstein is set to arrive in Beirut on Tuesday to revisit certain terms of the proposal to ensure they align with the Lebanese Constitution.
Lebanon News
15:55
Sources confirm to LBCI: Lebanon has informed Washington of its agreement to the proposed ceasefire. Amos Hochstein is set to arrive in Beirut on Tuesday to revisit certain terms of the proposal to ensure they align with the Lebanese Constitution.
2
Lebanon News
14:13
Lebanon’s Education Minister announces closure of schools and universities in several areas due to safety concerns
Lebanon News
14:13
Lebanon’s Education Minister announces closure of schools and universities in several areas due to safety concerns
3
Lebanon News
11:40
Israeli airstrike targets Zokak El-Blat in Beirut (Video)
Lebanon News
11:40
Israeli airstrike targets Zokak El-Blat in Beirut (Video)
4
Lebanon News
15:32
Lebanon's response to ceasefire proposal positive, awaiting Amos Hochstein's visit for final review of agreement
Lebanon News
15:32
Lebanon's response to ceasefire proposal positive, awaiting Amos Hochstein's visit for final review of agreement
5
Lebanon News
15:23
Hezbollah submits response to US draft proposal ahead of Amos Hochstein's potential visit to Beirut
Lebanon News
15:23
Hezbollah submits response to US draft proposal ahead of Amos Hochstein's potential visit to Beirut
6
Lebanon News
14:17
Target of Mar Elias attack in Beirut is Hezbollah's head of southern front operations, Israeli Army Radio reports
Lebanon News
14:17
Target of Mar Elias attack in Beirut is Hezbollah's head of southern front operations, Israeli Army Radio reports
7
Lebanon News
13:53
US official claims Biden administration believes Netanyahu hesitant to end war in Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:53
US official claims Biden administration believes Netanyahu hesitant to end war in Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
15:41
MP Mark Daou tells LBCI: At war's end, we must avoid repeating mistakes; Hezbollah must become a political party
Lebanon News
15:41
MP Mark Daou tells LBCI: At war's end, we must avoid repeating mistakes; Hezbollah must become a political party
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More