UN envoy says 'extremely critical' to avoid Syria being dragged into war

The U.N. special envoy for Syria said Sunday that it was "extremely critical" to end the fighting in Lebanon and Gaza to avoid the country being pulled into a regional war.



"We need now to make sure that we have immediately a ceasefire in Gaza, that we have a ceasefire in Lebanon, and that we avoid Syria being dragged even further into the conflict," Geir Pedersen stated ahead of a meeting with the Syrian foreign minister in Damascus.



"We agree that it is extremely critical that we de-escalate so that Syria is not further dragged into this," he added.





AFP