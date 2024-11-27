On Wednesday, an Israeli military spokesperson revealed that the army had destroyed a Hezbollah missile production facility near the Syrian border, claiming to have "neutralized" nearly 70% of the group's drone capabilities throughout the conflict.



The spokesperson also noted that the army hit "12,500 Hezbollah targets during the war, including 360 in the southern suburbs of Beirut."



Additionally, the spokesperson alleged that his country's army had killed several "militants" during operations in southern Lebanon and arrested others.