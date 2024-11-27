Israeli army reports 12,500 Hezbollah targets hit, including 360 in Beirut's southern suburbs: Spokesperson claims

Middle East News
2024-11-27 | 14:03
High views
0min
Israeli army reports 12,500 Hezbollah targets hit, including 360 in Beirut's southern suburbs: Spokesperson claims

On Wednesday, an Israeli military spokesperson revealed that the army had destroyed a Hezbollah missile production facility near the Syrian border, claiming to have "neutralized" nearly 70% of the group's drone capabilities throughout the conflict.

The spokesperson also noted that the army hit "12,500 Hezbollah targets during the war, including 360 in the southern suburbs of Beirut."

Additionally, the spokesperson alleged that his country's army had killed several "militants" during operations in southern Lebanon and arrested others.
 

