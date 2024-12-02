US, France, Germany, UK urge 'de-escalation' in Syria

The United States and its allies France, Germany and Britain called Sunday for "de-escalation" in Syria and urged in a joint statement for the protection of civilians and infrastructure.



"The current escalation only underscores the urgent need for a Syrian-led political solution to the conflict, in line with UNSCR 2254," read a statement issued by the US State Department, referencing the 2015 UN resolution that endorsed a peace process in Syria.



AFP