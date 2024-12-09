Iran establishes direct channels with Syrian opposition leaders: Reuters

A senior Iranian official confirmed to Reuters on Monday that Tehran has established direct communication channels with some groups within the leadership of the Syrian opposition.



According to the official, this move aims to engage in dialogue and avoid further escalation of tensions in the region.



The Iranian official emphasized that Iran is open to direct talks with the new leadership in Syria, underlining the importance of these communications to prevent any adversarial path between the two countries.



The official added that the goal is to ensure that Iran and Syria maintain stable relations moving forward.



Reuters