Germany says treatment of minorities by HTS in Syria will determine our stance on the group

A spokesperson for the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday that the way Hayat Tahrir al-Sham treats minorities in Syria will determine the German government's stance toward the group.



Hayat Tahrir al-Sham led the surprise attack by the Syrian opposition forces that resulted in the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad's regime.



The spokesperson added, "In recent months and years, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham has tried to distance itself from its radical Islamic origins and has worked to build civilian structures."



Reuters