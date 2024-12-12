The semi-autonomous Kurdish administration that holds swathes of Syria's northeast said Thursday it will adopt the three-starred independence flag used by the opposition, after rebels toppled longtime president Bashar al-Assad.



The Kurdish authority said in a statement it has "decided to raise the Syrian (independence) flag on all councils, institutions, administrations and facilities affiliated with the Autonomous Administration," describing the flag as a "symbol of this new stage, as it expresses the aspirations of the Syrian people towards freedom, dignity and national unity".





AFP