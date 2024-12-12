UN chief 'concerned' over 'extensive violations' of Syria sovereignty, Israeli strikes

U.N. chief Antonio Guterres is "deeply concerned" over "extensive violations" of Syrian sovereignty, and by Israeli strikes on the country, his spokesman said Thursday.



Guterres "is deeply concerned by the recent and extensive violations of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Secretary-General is particularly concerned over the hundreds of Israeli airstrikes on several locations in Syria," Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.





AFP