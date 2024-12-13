UN envoy highlights 'numerous challenges' to achieve stability in Syria

A spokesperson for U.N. Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, stated on Friday that Pedersen sees "numerous challenges" ahead in achieving stability in Syria, as opposition leaders work to consolidate control following the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad.



During a press briefing in Geneva, spokesperson Jenifer Fenton said, "While there are developments toward temporary stability in certain aspects, significant challenges remain. The situation is still very volatile."



Fenton also noted that Pedersen plans to travel to Jordan over the weekend to meet with Arab foreign ministers.



He is also scheduled to meet with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.



Reuters