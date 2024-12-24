Turkish energy ministry delegation to visit Syria to discuss energy cooperation

A delegation from Turkey’s energy ministry will visit Syria “soon” to discuss possible energy cooperation including transmitting electricity to ease power shortages, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said late on Monday.



Turkey, which backed Syrian armed opposition forces who toppled President Bashar al-Assad this month after a 13-year civil war, has reopened its embassy in Damascus and its intelligence chief and foreign minister have met with de-facto leader Ahmad Al Sharaa.



Erdogan last week said that Ankara would do whatever necessary for the reconstruction of Syria, including improving energy ties.



“A delegation from the Energy Ministry will visit Syria as soon as possible and will conduct examinations on electricity and energy infrastructure of Syria,” Bayraktar told reporters.



The Turkish delegation will also discuss energy cooperation with the new Syrian government and Turkey’s possible assistance on the issue, Bayraktar added.



“The main problem in Syria in the field of energy is the electricity (shortage) at the moment. A formula will be sought (for Turkey) to provide electricity to Syria,” he added.



Turkey currently provides electricity to some parts of northern Syria where it has mounted four military operations since 2016.





Reuters