Israeli army continues invading Syria's Al Qunaitra

Middle East News
2024-12-25 | 07:09
Israeli army continues invading Syria's Al Qunaitra
Israeli army continues invading Syria's Al Qunaitra

Field sources reported Wednesday ongoing incursions by the Israeli army into Syrian towns in the Al Qunaitra region. 
 
Despite official silence from the Israeli military regarding its recent movements within Syrian territory, tanks, and armored personnel carriers were used to storm villages in the Al Qunaitra countryside.  

The Israeli forces opened fire on Syrian demonstrators in the town of Souaiseh, who were protesting against the incursions. The attack resulted in multiple injuries, raising tensions in the already volatile area.

Middle East News

Israel

Army

Syria

Al Qunaitra

