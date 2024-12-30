Syria's new leader, Ahmad Al Sharaa, said local Kurdish-led forces, which Turkey opposes, should be integrated into the national army in an interview with Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television on Sunday.



"Weapons must be in the hands of the state alone. Whoever is armed and qualified to join the defense ministry, we will welcome them," he said, adding that based on these criteria, "we will open a negotiations dialogue with the SDF... to perhaps find an appropriate solution," referring to the U.S.-backed, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in Syria's north and northeast.



AFP