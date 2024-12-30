Syria's new leader says Kurdish-led forces should be integrated into army: Al Arabiya interview

Middle East News
2024-12-30 | 00:18
High views
Syria's new leader says Kurdish-led forces should be integrated into army: Al Arabiya interview
Syria's new leader says Kurdish-led forces should be integrated into army: Al Arabiya interview

Syria's new leader, Ahmad Al Sharaa, said local Kurdish-led forces, which Turkey opposes, should be integrated into the national army in an interview with Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television on Sunday.

"Weapons must be in the hands of the state alone. Whoever is armed and qualified to join the defense ministry, we will welcome them," he said, adding that based on these criteria, "we will open a negotiations dialogue with the SDF... to perhaps find an appropriate solution," referring to the U.S.-backed, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in Syria's north and northeast.

AFP

Middle East News

Syria

Leader

Kurdish Forces

Army

