Syria's new leader says Kurdish-led forces should be integrated into army: Al Arabiya interview
Middle East News
2024-12-30 | 00:18
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Syria's new leader says Kurdish-led forces should be integrated into army: Al Arabiya interview
Syria's new leader, Ahmad Al Sharaa, said local Kurdish-led forces, which Turkey opposes, should be integrated into the national army in an interview with Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television on Sunday.
"Weapons must be in the hands of the state alone. Whoever is armed and qualified to join the defense ministry, we will welcome them," he said, adding that based on these criteria, "we will open a negotiations dialogue with the SDF... to perhaps find an appropriate solution," referring to the U.S.-backed, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in Syria's north and northeast.
AFP
Middle East News
Syria
Leader
Kurdish Forces
Army
Next
Carter had 'significant role in' peace between Egypt, Israel: Egypt's Sisi
Israel plans extended stay in Lebanon, delays return of northern residents as border tensions rise
Previous
0
World News
05:49
Syria's de facto leader Ahmed al-Sharaa says holding elections could take up to four years
World News
05:49
Syria's de facto leader Ahmed al-Sharaa says holding elections could take up to four years
0
Middle East News
2024-12-28
Libyan delegation in Damascus discusses migration and energy with new Syrian administration leader
Middle East News
2024-12-28
Libyan delegation in Damascus discusses migration and energy with new Syrian administration leader
0
Middle East News
2024-12-28
Clashes intensify in northeastern Syria as SDF and Syrian National Army trade accusations
Middle East News
2024-12-28
Clashes intensify in northeastern Syria as SDF and Syrian National Army trade accusations
0
Middle East News
2024-12-28
Syrian leader Ahmad Al Sharaa holds talks with international delegations
Middle East News
2024-12-28
Syrian leader Ahmad Al Sharaa holds talks with international delegations
0
World News
02:56
Germany hails Jimmy Carter as 'great mediator for Middle East peace'
World News
02:56
Germany hails Jimmy Carter as 'great mediator for Middle East peace'
0
World News
01:02
Carter had 'significant role in' peace between Egypt, Israel: Egypt's Sisi
World News
01:02
Carter had 'significant role in' peace between Egypt, Israel: Egypt's Sisi
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Israel plans extended stay in Lebanon, delays return of northern residents as border tensions rise
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Israel plans extended stay in Lebanon, delays return of northern residents as border tensions rise
0
Middle East News
10:04
Israel's army reports several projectiles fired from north Gaza
Middle East News
10:04
Israel's army reports several projectiles fired from north Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-27
Israel plans prolonged Lebanon stay past 60-day ceasefire: Key details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-27
Israel plans prolonged Lebanon stay past 60-day ceasefire: Key details
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-28
Security official says Lebanon returns 70 Syrian officers and soldiers to their country
Lebanon News
2024-12-28
Security official says Lebanon returns 70 Syrian officers and soldiers to their country
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-29
Lebanese minister tells Al Jazeera: Israeli aggression worsens Lebanon's displacement issues ahead of winter
Lebanon News
2024-10-29
Lebanese minister tells Al Jazeera: Israeli aggression worsens Lebanon's displacement issues ahead of winter
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-15
Israel's push into South Lebanon marks new phase in ongoing Hezbollah conflict, fuels intense clashes
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-15
Israel's push into South Lebanon marks new phase in ongoing Hezbollah conflict, fuels intense clashes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Syrians attacked in Tripoli: Suspicion sparks mob justice - The details
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Syrians attacked in Tripoli: Suspicion sparks mob justice - The details
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Israel plans extended stay in Lebanon, delays return of northern residents as border tensions rise
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Israel plans extended stay in Lebanon, delays return of northern residents as border tensions rise
3
Lebanon News
07:20
UNIFIL: Israel informs peacekeepers of safety risks in south Lebanon's Taybeh, patrols to steer clear
Lebanon News
07:20
UNIFIL: Israel informs peacekeepers of safety risks in south Lebanon's Taybeh, patrols to steer clear
4
Lebanon News
04:48
LF leader Geagea says ceasefire enforcement is the government's responsibility, calls for full implementation of Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
04:48
LF leader Geagea says ceasefire enforcement is the government's responsibility, calls for full implementation of Resolution 1701
5
World News
05:17
Plane crash kills at least 167 in 'worst' airline disaster in South Korea
World News
05:17
Plane crash kills at least 167 in 'worst' airline disaster in South Korea
6
Lebanon News
08:47
Israel's violations in south Lebanon raise concerns over prolonged military presence: LBCI correspondent Amal Shehadeh reports
Lebanon News
08:47
Israel's violations in south Lebanon raise concerns over prolonged military presence: LBCI correspondent Amal Shehadeh reports
7
Lebanon News
00:41
Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi claims military victory over Hezbollah
Lebanon News
00:41
Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi claims military victory over Hezbollah
8
Lebanon News
10:18
Israel's army conducts major demolition operation in Meiss El Jabal, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:18
Israel's army conducts major demolition operation in Meiss El Jabal, south Lebanon
