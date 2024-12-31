News
Israelis barred from World Indoor Bowls Championships
Middle East News
2024-12-31 | 12:40
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israelis barred from World Indoor Bowls Championships
Israeli players have been barred from next month's World Indoor Bowls Championships in England after a campaign by pro-Palestinian groups.
The decision was condemned by a local parliamentarian and Jewish representatives.
The World Bowls Tour said in a statement the involvement of Israeli bowlers at the Scottish International Open in August had produced "a significant escalation in related political concerns.
"As a result of the intensity of the situation, the WBT Board, in consultation with our event partners and other relevant stakeholders, has made the difficult decision to withdraw the invitation for Israel to participate in the forthcoming World Indoor Championships," it added.
"Bowls is, and always has been, a sport that unites people and this choice reflects our commitment to protecting the championships and ensuring they run smoothly for everyone involved."
Reuters
Middle East News
Israeli
World
Indoor Bowls Championships
World greets 2025 after a year of Olympics, Middle East turmoil, and Trump's return
