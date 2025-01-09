Clashes between pro-Turkey and Kurdish forces kill 37 in Syria

Middle East News
2025-01-09 | 03:15
High views
Clashes between pro-Turkey and Kurdish forces kill 37 in Syria
Clashes between pro-Turkey and Kurdish forces kill 37 in Syria

Battles between Turkish-backed groups, supported by airstrikes, and Kurdish-led forces killed 37 people on Thursday in Syria's northern Manbij region, a war monitor said.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported "fierce battles in the Manbij countryside... in the past hours between the (Kurdish-led) Syrian Democratic Forces and the (Turkish-backed) National Army factions... with Turkish air cover". The monitor said the attacks "killed 37 people in a preliminary toll", mostly Turkish-backed combatants.

AFP

Middle East News

Clashes

Syria

Manbij

Gaza health ministry says war deaths top 46,000
Israeli Security Cabinet: No unconditional commitment to ceasefire with Lebanon, outlines conditions for compliance
