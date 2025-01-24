News
Saudi Arabia in talks with Europe and US to lift Syrian sanctions: Minister
Middle East News
24-01-2025 | 11:48
Saudi Arabia in talks with Europe and US to lift Syrian sanctions: Minister
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said Friday from Damascus that his country was engaged in an active dialogue with Europe and the U.S. to help lift economic sanctions imposed on Syria.
Reuters
Middle East News
Saudi Arabia
Europe
US
Syria
Sanctions
Minister
Latest News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:16
Hostage forum confirms names of Israel captive soldiers to be freed Saturday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:16
Hostage forum confirms names of Israel captive soldiers to be freed Saturday
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:06
Israeli drone strike kills two in major ongoing West Bank operation
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:06
Israeli drone strike kills two in major ongoing West Bank operation
0
Lebanon News
13:59
White House urges immediate extension of ceasefire in Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:59
White House urges immediate extension of ceasefire in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Saudi-Syrian relations on the rise: Bin Farhan visits Damascus amid reconstruction talks
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Saudi-Syrian relations on the rise: Bin Farhan visits Damascus amid reconstruction talks
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Saudi-Syrian relations on the rise: Bin Farhan visits Damascus amid reconstruction talks
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Saudi-Syrian relations on the rise: Bin Farhan visits Damascus amid reconstruction talks
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Staying beyond deadline: Israel insists on delaying withdrawal from Lebanon, citing Hezbollah threats
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Staying beyond deadline: Israel insists on delaying withdrawal from Lebanon, citing Hezbollah threats
0
Middle East News
12:19
Syria's al-Hol camp readies first return of Syrian detainees: Director
Middle East News
12:19
Syria's al-Hol camp readies first return of Syrian detainees: Director
0
Middle East News
12:08
Yemen's Houthis to release dozens of prisoners on Saturday
Middle East News
12:08
Yemen's Houthis to release dozens of prisoners on Saturday
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Political factions clash: Lebanon's government unlikely to be formed before completing first phase of ceasefire deal
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Political factions clash: Lebanon's government unlikely to be formed before completing first phase of ceasefire deal
0
Lebanon News
11:35
Israeli army says it remains deployed in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:35
Israeli army says it remains deployed in southern Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Lebanese Army deploys in southern villages as 60-day ceasefire deadline approaches
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Lebanese Army deploys in southern villages as 60-day ceasefire deadline approaches
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-04
Lebanon's education minister announces school resumption plans after ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-12-04
Lebanon's education minister announces school resumption plans after ceasefire
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
03:16
Israeli army to maintain presence in southern Lebanon, warns Hezbollah against violations: Report claims
Lebanon News
03:16
Israeli army to maintain presence in southern Lebanon, warns Hezbollah against violations: Report claims
2
Lebanon News
02:29
Israeli cabinet avoids vote on southern Lebanon troop withdrawal: Report
Lebanon News
02:29
Israeli cabinet avoids vote on southern Lebanon troop withdrawal: Report
3
Lebanon News
04:45
Energy Minister Walid Fayad tells LBCI: Lebanon to receive 12 hours of electricity daily starting in March
Lebanon News
04:45
Energy Minister Walid Fayad tells LBCI: Lebanon to receive 12 hours of electricity daily starting in March
4
Lebanon News
04:57
Israeli military stays on high alert in Lebanon, cabinet undecided on withdrawal: LBCI reporter
Lebanon News
04:57
Israeli military stays on high alert in Lebanon, cabinet undecided on withdrawal: LBCI reporter
5
Lebanon News
04:12
Emirates announces return of flights to Beirut, Baghdad starting February 1
Lebanon News
04:12
Emirates announces return of flights to Beirut, Baghdad starting February 1
6
Lebanon News
05:14
GCC chief assures President Aoun of support, calls for Gulf program coordination
Lebanon News
05:14
GCC chief assures President Aoun of support, calls for Gulf program coordination
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Political factions clash: Lebanon's government unlikely to be formed before completing first phase of ceasefire deal
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Political factions clash: Lebanon's government unlikely to be formed before completing first phase of ceasefire deal
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:13
Al-Qassam Brigades reveals names of the four Israeli female soldiers to be released
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:13
Al-Qassam Brigades reveals names of the four Israeli female soldiers to be released
