Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will not travel to Washington for talks at the White House if the agenda includes U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to displace Palestinians from Gaza, two Egyptian security sources said.



In a call between Trump and Sisi on February 1, the U.S. president extended an open invitation to his Egyptian counterpart to visit the White House, the Egyptian presidency previously said. No date has been set for any such visit, a U.S. official said.



The Egyptian presidency and foreign ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.



Reuters