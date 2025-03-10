News
Germany urges Syrian administration to prevent violence and hold perpetrators accountable
Middle East News
10-03-2025 | 09:38
Germany urges Syrian administration to prevent violence and hold perpetrators accountable
The German Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged the transitional government in Syria on Monday to prevent further acts of violence and investigate recent clashes.
A spokesperson for the ministry said, "We condemn the outbreak of violence in the areas of Tartus, Latakia, and Homs in Syria... We urgently call on all parties to end this violence."
According to estimates from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, clashes between supporters of ousted president Bashar al-Assad and forces of the new administration in coastal areas of Syria have resulted in the deaths of more than a thousand people.
Reuters
