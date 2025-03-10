Germany urges Syrian administration to prevent violence and hold perpetrators accountable

Middle East News
10-03-2025 | 09:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Germany urges Syrian administration to prevent violence and hold perpetrators accountable
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Germany urges Syrian administration to prevent violence and hold perpetrators accountable

The German Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged the transitional government in Syria on Monday to prevent further acts of violence and investigate recent clashes.

A spokesperson for the ministry said, "We condemn the outbreak of violence in the areas of Tartus, Latakia, and Homs in Syria... We urgently call on all parties to end this violence."

According to estimates from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, clashes between supporters of ousted president Bashar al-Assad and forces of the new administration in coastal areas of Syria have resulted in the deaths of more than a thousand people.

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

Germany

Syria

Government

Clashes

Violence

LBCI Next
Iran says 'no justification' for attacks on Alawites and other minorities in Syria
Iran would consider talks with US about concerns over militarization of nuclear program: UN mission
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-09

Rubio says Syria must hold accountable 'perpetrators of massacres'

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-03

Syria says will hold to account perpetrators of attack that killed 20

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-15

PM Salam condemns attack on UNIFIL, instructs Interior Minister to identify and arrest perpetrators

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-15

PM Nawaf Salam issues directives to ensure security and prevent road blockages

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
11:50

New Syrian leader Sharaa says killings of Alawites threaten unity, vows justice

LBCI
Middle East News
11:45

Syria security forces, allies killed 1,068 civilians: New monitor toll

LBCI
Middle East News
10:58

Zelensky arrives in Saudi Arabia: Ukraine delegation member to AFP

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:30

Haaretz: Israeli military police open investigation into use of Palestinians as human shields in Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:14

Syria's ongoing instability: Security meeting takes place in Jordan

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-07

Lebanese President Aoun discusses with Speaker Berri recent developments at Baabda Palace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-09

Lebanese authorities foil smuggling attempt of $4 million from Syria: Asharq Al-Awsat

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:48

Prosecutor Jamal Al-Hajjar reinstates cooperation with Beirut Port blast investigator Tarek Bitar

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:59

Lebanese soldier dies of heart attack after Israeli army fires at funeral in South Lebanon's Kfarkela

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:14

Syria's ongoing instability: Security meeting takes place in Jordan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:55

Grief under siege: Mass funeral in South Lebanon as Israeli occupation of Kfarkela continues

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:20

Lebanese soldier reported missing near army post in Bastara Farm

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

President Aoun discusses Lebanese diaspora in UAE with Ambassador Dandan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

Expansionist ambitions: Israel takes advantage of Syria clashes, pushes for greater control

LBCI
Middle East News
07:30

FM Youssef Rajji discusses cooperation on regional security and Syrian reconstruction in Jordan

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:31

Lebanese Energy Minister visits Paris for talks with TotalEnergies and EDF

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More