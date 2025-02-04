Syria's Sharaa aims to restore US ties, no contacts yet with Trump administration

04-02-2025 | 10:07
Syria's Sharaa aims to restore US ties, no contacts yet with Trump administration

Syria's interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa said his government aims to restore ties with the United States in the coming days but has not yet had any contact with the Trump administration, according to an interview with The Economist.

Sharaa, declared Syria's interim head of state last week, also noted that U.S. troops were in Syria without government approval, adding that any such presence should be agreed with the state. He described U.S. sanctions still imposed on Syria as "the gravest risk" to the country.

"I believe that President Trump seeks peace in the area, and it is a top priority to lift the sanctions. The United States of America does not have any interest in maintaining the suffering of the Syrian people," Sharaa said in the interview published late on Monday.


Reuters
 

Middle East News

Syria

Ahmed al-Sharaa

US

Ties

Contacts

Trump

Administration

