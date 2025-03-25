Western coastal areas of Yemen near catastrophe due to malnutrition: UNICEF

Western coastal areas of Yemen are on the verge of a catastrophe due to malnutrition, the United Nations children's agency (UNICEF) said Tuesday.



"We've seen figures of 33% severe and acute malnutrition in certain areas. Especially on the west coast, in Hodeidah it is on the verge of a catastrophe...where thousands will die," Peter Hawkins from UNICEF told reporters in Geneva via video link in Sanaa.



Aid cuts by the U.S. and other donors, coupled with a severe lack of food distribution in 2024, has contributed to critical situation in some areas.







Reuters



