UAE sentences killers of Israeli-Moldovan citizen to death

The United Arab Emirates on Monday sentenced three people to death for the murder of an Israeli-Moldovan dual citizen who was killed in November in the Gulf country, state news agency WAM reported.



A fourth defendant was sentenced to life in prison in connection with the killing of Zvi Kogan, a representative in the UAE of Chabad, an Orthodox Jewish group that has chapters around the world and seeks to build links with non-affiliated and secular Jews or other sects of Judaism.



Reuters