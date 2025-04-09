Russia says bombing Iran will not pave the way for peace

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Wednesday that bombing Iran would not pave the way to peace with, and that Moscow hoped that talks between the U.S. and Iran may help to avoid a crisis.



Answering a question from Reuters, Zakharova said that the world is growing tired of "endless" threats against Iran, and that Russia advocated a reasonable approach to the dispute over Tehran's nuclear program.



Iran and the U.S. are set to hold talks in Oman this week, with tensions around Tehran's nuclear ambitions high.







Reuters