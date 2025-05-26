News
Iran will not temporarily suspend enrichment to secure nuclear deal with US: Spokesperson
Middle East News
26-05-2025 | 04:04
0
min
Iran will not temporarily suspend enrichment to secure nuclear deal with US: Spokesperson
Iran will not accept temporarily suspending uranium enrichment to secure a nuclear deal with U.S., a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday, adding no date had yet been set for a sixth round of talks with Washington.
Reuters
Middle East News
Iran
Uranium Enrichment
Washington
United States
Next
Palestinians to raise flag at WHO for the first time after vote
Iran slams French case filed at top UN court over citizens' detention
Previous
Latest News
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli strike targets eastern mountain range in Brital heights, east of Baalbek
Lebanon News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:19
Palestinian source: New proposal involves release of 10 Gaza hostages, 70-day truce
World News
08:15
Macron denies 'domestic dispute' with wife after plane video
Lebanon News
08:12
Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam to visit Cairo in July
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:19
Palestinian source: New proposal involves release of 10 Gaza hostages, 70-day truce
World News
07:57
Germany's Chancellor says 'no longer understands' Israel's goal in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:29
Israel's military issues evacuation warning for Gaza's Khan Yunis
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:13
UN assessment shows less than 5% of Gaza's cropland is useable
Our visitors readings
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
A quarter-century later: Two wars, two realities for Hezbollah
Lebanon News
2025-02-28
Lebanese FM Youssef Rajji stresses commitment to Resolution 1701 in diplomatic meetings
Lebanon News
2025-05-25
On Resistance and Liberation Day, PM Salam reaffirms push to reclaim occupied land
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
President Aoun receives Antigua and Barbuda Ambassador, discusses UN support
Videos
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Most read
1
Lebanon News
14:32
Hezbollah-Amal alliance is ‘unbreakable,’ says Qassem, reaffirming resistance’s role in Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:48
2025 municipal and mukhtar election results announced for Jezzine district
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
A quarter-century later: Two wars, two realities for Hezbollah
Lebanon News
13:48
Lebanon releases 2025 municipal and mukhtar election results for Nabatieh
Lebanon News
09:58
Lebanon announces 2025 municipal election results for Marjayoun and Bint Jbeil
Lebanon News
12:55
Lebanon announces 2025 municipal election results for Sidon
Lebanon News
03:01
President Aoun backs Syria sanctions relief, announces plan to address arms in Palestinian camps
Lebanon News
03:57
Shooting at wedding in Baalbek leaves one dead, two injured
